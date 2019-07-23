Share:

ISLAMABAD-Higher Education Commission has re-advertised the position of Executive Director, relaxing the condition of PhD qualification for the applicants, The Nation learnt on Monday.

The post of HEC ED is vacant since October last year after the previous ED Dr Arshad Ali resigned from the post amid plagiarism charges. After Dr Ali’s resignation, the HEC’s China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects consultant Lt Gen (R) Asghar was given additional charge of the post.

Earlier, the post of ED was advertised in January; however, no candidate was selected for the post by the committee of five members.

Official sources said that unlike the previous condition, advertisements and appointments, the HEC has relaxed the condition of being PhD for aspirant ED.

Official said that the ED HEC acts as secretary of HEC governing board, head of HEC Secretariat as well as principal accounting officer for more than Rs90 billion.

As per the HEC Ordinance 2002 and HEC Rules 2009, the competent authority for appointment of HEC Executive Director is HEC, the commission, not any individual, and all terms and conditions for this post should be determined by 18 members governing body, the official said.

The official said that lowering its qualification only to 16 year education will further deteriorate the HEC affairs, and likely lowering the criteria will increase the chance of hiring any blue eyed official on such important position.

As per rules of HEC, the qualification of ED which is an MP-1 scale post should be an advance degree, preferably PhD, in any discipline with experience of work with the government, community and elected officials.

Meanwhile, the advertisement of HEC for the ED post states, “BS/MA/MSc degree (16 years education) in any discipline. PhD would be preferred but is not required. A minimum of 20 years’ work experience in government, private sector, civil society or the higher education sector, including at least five years at senior management level, is required for the post. The ad also says that significant academic leadership experience is preferable.

A senior official of the HEC wishing anonymity said that the HEC decided to re-advertise the ED post as no candidate shortlisted was found suitable for the administrative post.

The official said that the applicants were given a questionnaire to analyse their administrative skills and vision; however, the responses were not satisfactory. The official also said that the ED post was vacant since October and had been re-advertised, while merit would be ensured on hiring any applicant against the post.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University launched 4-year face-to-face BS programmes in 6 different disciplines, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students, a statement said.

The BS (Physics), BS (Botany), BS (Maths), BS (Environmental Sciences) and BS (Statistics) programmes will only be arranged in the main campus of the university, while classes for BS (Computer Science) will be offered at the university’s regional campuses in Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, the statement added. All these programmes are merit-based.

According to an announcement, admissions in these programmes are opened till August 19.

Admission forms and prospectuses have been placed at the university’s website. The applicants have been asked to apply online only before August stipulated date. Admissions in these programmes will be strictly on merit, as per directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the university’s official website (aiou.edu.pk).

As per the policy, the quality is being ensured in preparing it course-plan and teaching-schedule, in line with the guideline of the Higher Education Commission.