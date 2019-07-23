Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has received a complaint against PTI leader Iftekhar Ahmed Lund for violation of human rights .

Human Rights Commission Sindh also received a complaint against PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh. Wahab said that nobody had the right to humiliate any persons, political opponent and give him tortured.

Wahab said the Sindh government never tolerate the threat and human right violation and Sindh Human Rights Act has been working in the Province of Sindh and we can call him for interrogation.

Wahab said that Shaikh represented the facet mind set of PTI who threat and his political opponents of rods and sticks and use unparliamentarily language. New era of conspiracy launched by PTI member against Sindh Government and they will never succeed, he concluded.