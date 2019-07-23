Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aslam Iqbal has said positive outcome will emerge from the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US. “Prime Minister Imran Khan kept his word and won the hearts of people by going to the US by a commercial flight instead of a chartered plane”, the minister said on Monday. Aslam said that grand reception accorded to Prime Minister Imran Khan by Overseas Pakistanis was historic and memorable. Pakistani people have also laid the foundation of New Pakistan in Washington, he added. The minister the PTI government had promoted austerity culture by setting practical example of simplicity. He said that now Pakistani Prime Minister will not visit White House by carrying pieces of paper. Under the dynamic and able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is briskly moving on its journey to achieve progress, prosperity and strengthening of economy.

On account of this the opponents are in a fix and have lost sound sleeps. Information Minister said that those staging rallies in support of narcotics criminal should remember that people of Pakistan have not forgotten their tales of corruption. People are totally indifferent to their politics of protest and their undue blaming the government for not getting public support amounts to inappropriate conduct. The stories of corruption of former corrupt rulers have also ended their remaining credibility. He said that the dream of making Pakistan strong and prosperous country will definitely be fulfilled and people of Pakistan fully repose their trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan. USA visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely improve bilateral relations between the two countries, concluded Mian Aslam.