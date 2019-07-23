Share:

NAIROBI - Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said on Monday July 22nd that the country’s Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury Henry Rotich, along with other senior officials, will be obliged to resign and will then be arrested over corruption, agency reported.

Rotich and 27 other officials are accused of misusing funds allocated for the construction of two dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, according to police investigations. The minister denies the charges.

The project is overseen by Italy’s CMC Di Ravenna construction company, which has also denied the charges.

Haji said that the budget of the two dams was set to cost 46 billion shillings ($446 million). However, “the national treasury negotiated a commercial facility increasing the amount to approximately 63 billion shillings, which is 17 billion more than necessary or required, payable on a timely basis without regard to a performance or works,” he explained.

Rotich and Director of CMC di Ravenna Paolo Porcelli, along with the other officials, face eight charges including conspiring to defraud and financial misconduct, Haji said.

“They broke the law on public finance management under the guise of carrying out legitimate commercial transactions, colossal amounts were unjustifiably and illegally paid out through a well-choreographed scheme by government officers in collusion with private individuals and institutions,” Haji told a news conference.