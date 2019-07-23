Share:

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said Pak-US relations has entered into a new phase. This is the beginning to help resolve the long standing conflict of Kashmir.

The Minister said that PM Khan has proved to be a loyal and sincere leader for the country who has the sympathy towards the masses. He further said Imran-Trump meeting portrayed a soft image of Pakistan and therefore due to this meeting, the bilateral relations between both countries would improve giving boost to the ailing national economy.

Replying to a question regarding the decision of wrapping the passengers’ luggage, he said, “the suggestions were under discussion over the passengers’ demand for the safety and other security issues” adding that the decision had been withdrawn. NNI