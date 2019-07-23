Share:

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider , who was accused of cheating and domestic abuse by his wife, Fatema Sohail, said Monday he was hoping to end "this battle of truth and lies" and that the issue was "obviously a family matter".

While speaking to media outside the police station, Haider said, "This was our first sitting with the SP [the superintendent of police] sahab. We have come out with a very positive meeting."

"Things, InshAllah [God be willing], will go towards some improvement," he noted, adding, "I hope we can get out of this battle of truth and lies and this is obviously a family matter.

"At the end of the day, it's a family matter," Haider commented. "We're trying to get it resolved in a good, proper, and moral manner."

In response to a reporter's question about what his decision would be — a divorce or something else — the actor said he would discuss it as the meeting on Monday was the first one. "Let's see which side do things go," he stated.

Haider, however, said it would take time and talk with both his family and his lawyers before he would make a decision.

"This is a matter of lives. it's a matter of who in the long term has to suffer. I will be discussing it with my family and lawyers," he said.