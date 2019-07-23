Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police on Monday traced and returned ornaments of gold and cash worth Rs1.4 million to a family from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Irfan from AJK who had returned from Canada was going to his hometown along with his family through Motorway. They stopped at service area near Sheikhupura and forgot a purse. Irfan informed the Motorway Police, which started search for the lost items.

Inspector Amjad Ehsan and Sub Inspector Naeem Akhtar succeeded in tracing the lost items. The NHMP officers informed the family about the recovery which received their lost items.

In the purse, 15 tolas of gold, Rs203,500 cash, a mobile worth Rs25,000 and important documents were found.

DIG NHMP Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the officers and expressed the hope that they would continue to serve the road users.

The DIG National Highways and Motorways said that it was not the first time that the NHMP officials served the road users with their exceptional services.