LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority and the National Database and Registration Authority on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on biometric verification of applicants to identify the legal owner of land in LDA. A ceremony was held in which Lahore Development Authority Director General Usman Moazam and National Database and Registration Authority acting DG Varyam Shafqat signed the MoU. Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman SM Imran, governing body member Amir Riaz Qureshi were also present. The National Database and Registration Authority will make new software for Lahore Development Authority for this purpose. According to the MoU, “The National Database and Registration Authority will provide assistance in design, development, installation and implementation of the system. The processes currently used by LDA will remain intact. The Lahore Development Authority also desired the same services to be provided in district Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur to facilitate its clients for a period of one year.” The National Database and Registration Authority will act as a facilitation agency on behalf of the Lahore Development Authority for providing the verified data through bio verification of applicants. “To demand, collect and retain revenues in the shape of verification fees, National Database and Registration Authority will charge fee according to the processing category, biometric verification, family verification, applicant status verification (deceased, married) exclusive of all federal and provincial taxes,” MoU reads. Moreover, LDA sought firms to invest free of cost in uplift and beautification of different sites of Lahore. LDA intended to carry out beautification, remodeling of following sites including all underpasses of Lahore, flyovers, Thokar Junction and from Secretariat to Karbala Gamay Shah and other sites in city.