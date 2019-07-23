Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said "nuclear war is not an option and India must abandon its nuclear weapons," during his three-day maiden visit to the US.

In an interview with a private news channel in Washington, he said if India complies with this demand, Pakistan will also not use nuclear weapons. He further stated, Pakistan has a comprehensive and effective nuclear command and control system.

Imran Khan said the armed forces of Pakistan are professional forces and are fully capable of dealing with every challenge.

"United States is the only country which can play a role of mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir", asserted Imran Khan.

He said that prisoner swap issue could be discussed with the United States. Pakistan and the United States were important allies in the war on terror and both the countries suffered loss due to mistrust in the past.

Prime Minister said that only elections could bring peace in Afghanistan as the United States has been fighting a war in the country for the last four decades but failed to bring peace in the war torn country.

Talking about US-Iran standoff, the Prime Minister said that it could affect the peace and economy of the region.