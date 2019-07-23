Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday expresses its condolences over the passing away of Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

DG Amano brought years of experience, wisdom and solid leadership to the Agency and served it with dedication and commitment, said a foreign ministry statement.

“DG Amano was also a great friend of Pakistan, a country he visited twice in 2014 and 2018. Technical cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between Pakistan and the IAEA was greatly enhanced under his guidance,” it added.

DG Amano’s contribution towards realizing the vision of ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ will be fondly remembered. “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Director General Amano in this difficult hour,” it said.