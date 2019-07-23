Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the successful meeting between Imran Khan and US President Trump is Pakistan’s success.

Dr Firdous took to Twitter and said that Pakistan welcomes US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir issue .

She also wrote that discussion on the Kashmir dispute in the meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump highlighted the significance to resolve the basic issue of the region.

The nation is proud of its leader who represented Pakistan with dignity at international level.

Donald Trump’s support to Imran Khan’s stand over Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is the acknowledgement of the premier’s leadership qualities and growing confidence of world community in him, she concluded.