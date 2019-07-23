Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Monday visited Murree Road and Rashid Minhas Road to inspect beautification project works and directed the officers to further uplift green belts and medians of both the roads.

Director General PHA Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The PHA officers briefed the chairman about the beautification project.

Asif Mehmood directed the officers to accelerate pace of work to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman and DG visited different areas and instructed the PHA officers to plant maximum saplings under monsoon plantation campaign. The chairman said, “We are making efforts for beautification of the city under ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ project.” Under the project, the beautification of all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he said.

He said that joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.