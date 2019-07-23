Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the United States (US) for his warm and gracious welcome upon the recent visit to the White House .

The Prime Minister took to the social media and thanked the President of the United States for his hospitality during the visit in a series of his tweets.

He wrote on his timeline; “I want to thank President Trump for his warm and gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease.”

“Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters,” he added.

In another tweet, he said, “I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process.”

“The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after four decades of conflict,” he further added.

The premier in his last tweet said, “Surprised by the reaction of India to President Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to the dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs.

“Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” he concluded.