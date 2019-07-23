Share:

CHANGA MANGA - Kanganpur police claimed to have busted an inter-district dacoits gang arresting its ring leader Hassan Akthar alias Mokaly along with six members of the group.

The police have also recovered motorcycles and tens of thousands of rupees from their possession.

This was disclosed by DSP Chunian Muhammad Naeem Virk at a press conference in Chunian. He said that a raiding party comprising SHO Rana Haseeb Anjum, incharge investigation Haider Ali and ASI Muhammad Ashraf and Raheem Yaser was deputed to arrest the said gang. The team conducted raids in various areas and succeeded to arrest the gang.