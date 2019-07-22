Share:

World Population day is celebrated every year on July 11 to raise awareness among the masses regarding global population issues faced by the third world countries. The event was first organized in 1989 by United Nation Governing council Development Programme. At that time the population of the world was 5 billion. The current world population is about 7.7 billion and increasing at a higher pace. The population of Pakistan was approximately 100 million; however, the current population of Pakistan is about 210 million. It is expected that the population of Pakistan can cross 300 million by 2050, which is an alarming situation for Pakistan

Major reasons for the increase in Population are 1. Lack of women Empowerment. 2.Poor response of Population Dept.3. An increasing rate of illiteracy among the masses.4. An imbalance between death and birth rate. 5. Lack of family planning. 6. Strong belief in religion. 7. Technological advancement in fertility treatment. 8. Increase in immigrants and Refugees etc.

Due to a high increase in the population, Pakistan is facing serious challenges like shortage of water, electricity, jobs infrastructure, public transportation, health, education law and order, and other social issues are prevailing in the society. The population is a big threat for Pakistan. China has reduced the birth rate and controlled the growth rate of population in a decent way.

According to new trends and technology, the increased population with a high rate is dangerous for Pakistan. It is time that new reforms may be introduced for family planning and awareness may be created among the masses regarding the disadvantages of Population. After reducing the rate of birth, we can uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people of Pakistan.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi.