Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly on Monday (29 July), which most expectedly will discuss the recent visit and meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump.

Imran Khan, in his first visit to US after becoming Prime Minister, held meeting with US President Donald Trump yesterday.

The main parliamentary opposition parties (PPP-P, PML-N and JUI-F) have expressed concerns for not taking parliament into confidence about prime minister visit to the United States.

The opposition, sources said, has planned to submit adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat to discuss the visit and meeting of the Prime Minister Imran Khan with President Trump.

The main opposition parties have also submitted applications in the National Assembly Secretariat for the production orders of arrested members former president/PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N senior members Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique and members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

Lawmakers from the government side, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi might take the parliament into confidence about the PM’s first visit to US.

The government, they said, might also initiate discussion for amending rules and procedure about the ‘production order’, which was agreed in the federal cabinet meeting.

They said the government side will try to wind up debate on the president’s address to the joint session of parliament to fulfil constitutional obligation. The debate is pending for last ten months. The government has only a month’s time to initiate and conclude the debate.

The opposition parties have already expressed concerns for not fulfilling the constitutional obligation.

The President has summoned the session of the National Assembly, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, which will continue for around two weeks.