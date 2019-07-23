Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday rejected statement of senior party leader and known lawyer Hamid Khan and termed it “an absurd attempt to gain political mileage.”

Khan, who is one of the authors of party constitution, said in a TV interview that PTI which was a party of change in the past has now become “establishment’s party.” He said that PTI had to pay heavy cost to get power with the help of establishment and many turncoats and landlords were now part of it. He also cast doubts on the ongoing anti-corruption campaign being carried out by his party.

President Insaf Lawyers Forum Shahid Naseem Gondal while reacting on Hamid Khan’s statement said that his statement was an amalgamation of contradictions. “We are aware of the intentions behind the politically motivated statement of Hamid Khan ,” PTI’s Central Media Department said in a statement while quoting Gondal. Hamid Khan mustn’t twist facts in a bid to retain his declining fame in the legal fraternity, he said.