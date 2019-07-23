Share:

Police stopped workers from going to Faisalabad: PML-N

TOBA TEK SINGH - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district president and former MPA Ch Amjad Ali Javed claimed that the police restrained PML-N activists from going to Faisalabad to join party’s central vice president Maryam Nawaz’s rally on Sunday.

He told the media on Monday that at motorway M-4 Toba Tek Singh interchange, police had set up a temporary check post and each of the vehicle containing PML-N workers were asked to return by the policemen. He also added that when they succeeded in reaching Gojra from link roads and were on way to Faisalabad through Gojra-Painsara Road, they were again stopped by policemen at a Punjab Highway Patrolling police check post. However, they took link roads in villages and finally succeeded in arriving at Faisalabad.

Police recover missing kids; kidnapper held

GUJRANWALA - Police recovered two missing children and arrested their alleged kidnapper from Ladhewala Warriach here.

According to police, Aleesha (7) and Ahmed (4) of Madu Khalil went missing about seven days ago. Ladhewala Warriach police registered an FIR and started investigation.

They traced out the accused who allegedly kidnapped the children. A police team conducted a raid and recovered both children. The police also arrested the kidnapper identified as Ashraf. The police said that the accused was a close friend of the children’s father.