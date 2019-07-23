Share:

KARACHI - The weather of Karachi turned pleasant on Monday when some areas of the city received light rain.

New Karachi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir and Gadap were the areas recieved light rain Monday evening.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MPA Khurram Sherzaman expressed his severe concerns over what he called lethargic attitude of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in cleaning drains ahead of monsoon. He said the sewerage system of the city had already been collapses as manholes were overflowing across the city.

“Due to incompetence of the local government department, Karachi had turned into a lake in the last monsoon season as there is no practice of preparation ahead of any environmental challenge,” he added.

The PTI leader asked the Local Government Minister to focus on the issues instead of doing politics on such matters. He was of the view the provincial government had taken over all the powers from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, terming it injustice with the people of Karachi. “The Pakistan Peoples Party had proved itself the biggest enemy of Karachi through its bad governance in the last 12 years,” Sherzaman concluded.