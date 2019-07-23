Share:

LAHORE (PR) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has joined hands with Pakistan’s No 1 Data Network, Zong 4G to bring exciting data bundle offers for the Realme users in Pakistan. In addition to this, Realme and Zong customers will also get to enjoy free internet for 3 consecutive months with the purchase of any Realme mobile phone – thereby giving the best 3G and LTE experience on the most innovative smartphones for the youth. Talking on this partnership, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan - He Shunzhi, added, “A growing number of young smartphone users are loving realme products. The partnership between Realme and Zong is truly a remarkable development. As we join hands with Zong, our aim is to introduce innovative products and services to improve the overall experience for people.” Zong 4G is at the forefront of leading Pakistan’s data revolution from the ground-up, enabling students , budding entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life to experience the digital lifestyle.