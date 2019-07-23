Share:

President Arif Alvi has said the resolution of outstanding issues between Pakistan and India is essential for bilateral trade.

Addressing a seminar titled "Economic Insight the Way Forward" in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said political mistrust between the two countries is a huge hindrance in improving trade ties.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always called for peace and insisted on negotiations for the resolution of long-standing issues.

Referring to the Prime Minister's successful visit to the United States, he said Pakistan and the United States desire for peace in Afghanistan, which is a good omen to bring economic development and prosperity in the region.

Moreover, he said, peace in the region will also play a role to revive South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

Terming tax reforms mandatory for economic development, he said the government is rightly documenting the economy