Rawalpindi-Unidentified robbers pilfered gold, cash, wrist watch and other valuables from the house of PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, sources said on Monday.

A case has been registered against the robbers with Police Station Kohsar, they added. A source told The Nation that police had taken a servant of the senator into custody on suspicion and are interrogating him in connection with house robbery.

According to sources, unidentified burglars stole gold, cash, a wrist watch and other valuables from the house of Senator Shibli Faraz located at Turbat Road. The robbers broke the cupboards of the rooms and made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables, they said.

Station House Officer Kohsar Inspector Razzaq, when contacted, confirmed the house robbery. He said that the victim house owner told police that he found the cupboards broken and the cash and jewellery missing on Sunday. He said that the senator also lodged a complaint with the police on which a case was registered against unidentified robbers. He said police also took finger prints from the broken cupboards to trace out the robbers.

On the other hand, a source told The Nation that the servant of the senator was arrested by police on charges of house robbery. The accused was identified as Khurshid. According to him, the servant opened door of a room with a key in absence of the senator and picked up cash, gold and other valuables. Police are interrogating the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, an official of Federal Investigation Agency along with a passenger was arrested by Airports Security Force on charges of smuggling 60 smart phones inside the country at New Islamabad International Airport.

The accused were handed over to Pakistan Customs where they were identified as Waqas Bhatti (FIA official) and Toheed. According to sources, a passenger Toheed arrived at NIIAP from Dubai through a flight and went to washrooms from where he handed over the mobiles-filled bag to FIA official Waqas to take the same out from the ‘International Arrival’ without being checked by the Customs and other authorities.

However, the ASF monitoring room officials detected the suspicious movement of Waqas and caught him red handed while smuggling 60 mobile phones inside the country. Both accused were held and a case has been registered against them with Pakistan Customs, they said.