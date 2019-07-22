Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan United Women FC chairperson Senator Rubina Irfan and Balochistan Football Association (BFA) President Abdul Rauf Notezai have congratulated AFC vice president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat on being appointed as chairperson of AFC Legal Committee for the third term.

In their separate messages, they said that appointment of Faisal Saleh Hayat is a matter of pride for Pakistan. Among the several committees in the AFC, the legal committee is the most important one. Faisal has done a remarkable job at this position since 2011. He has been source of inspiration for the football community for so many years.

Both have strongly hoped that Faisal will maintain his reputation as a true leader and keep working to add more value to the game of football, statutes and rules and regulations of AFC. His positive and productive role at the international platform will help Pakistan football in future as well.

“Faisal’s expertise has always been beneficial for the football family in Asia and his appointment for the third term is acknowledgement of his services for the benefit of the game which makes the Pakistani nation proud,” they added.