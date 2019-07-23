Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take action against the power theft in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to industrial units in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

While expressing concern over reports about power theft issue in Peshawar Hayatabad Industrial Estate, SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi in a statement issued here on Monday stated the industrial growth is already dwindled due to prolonged war on terror in this region while the non-availability of raw material and electricity supply to industrial units would bring the industry on the verge of collapse. He added if action did not taken against power thieves then the existing industries will shut due to illegal direct connections and frequent tripping issue would further generate unemployment in the province.

Faizi informed that the electricity supply remained halt from 10 to 15 times in a day due to overload on power distribution system, that cause halting of the production process in the industrial units, due to which the industries were being faced with high financial and production losses.

The SCCI chief alleged that Pesco management and administration at sub-divisional level staff were reluctant, due to unknown reasons, in taking action against the power pilferage, despite of lodging several complaints with the Pesco relevant offices on several occasions. He added if kunda culture was not stopped then the existing industry will also be forced to close down, and that would cause unbearable financial loss to national economy.