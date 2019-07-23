Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Special Communication Organisation will hold a painting exhibition on July 24 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts, a statement said here on Monday.

The exhibition will be followed by an award-distribution ceremony, the statement added.

Theme of the exhibition is ‘My land – My people’, which will showcase fine selection of works by students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity to the young talent in far-flung areas to showcase their works on national level, the statement said.