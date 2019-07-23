Share:

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said single-use plastic bags are being banned in Islamabad from 14th of next month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said according to a survey, about two million people in Islamabad use three to four bags daily, which is alarming for the environment.

The Minister of State said the Ministry of Climate Change is on board with district administration and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency in this regard.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said it has now been officially decided that there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic bags as it was approved in a cabinet meeting.

The minister said that the draft policy was shared with the participants and suggestions and inputs were taken to work on the final draft during its preparation process.

The Minister said the government was working to implement a complete ban on the use of Polythene bags in Federal Capital from 14 of next month where its manufacturing, trading and sale will be stopped permanently.

The minister while warning the cosmetics industry said that it has been noticed that this industry is using mercury while producing different creams which is dangerous for human skin.

Replying a question Zartaj Gul Wazir said the government is working on legislation and crackdown will be started against violators after 31st December of this year