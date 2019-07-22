Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has successfully climbed the world’s 12th highest mountain Broad Peak.

Serena Hotels Senior Manager Marketing and Communications Hussain Odhwani announced this and said Sirbaz climbed the Broad Peak (8047m) without using supplementary oxygen. He completed his summit on the July 12 at 2:25pm. The expedition was accompanied by four climbers in total, two members from Nepal and one each from the USA and Germany.

Serena Hotels has been supporting Sirbaz Khan on his ‘Mission Summit 14’. Sirbaz aims to summit all 14 highest peaks above 8000m without oxygen. This was his fourth consecutive successful summit after K2 (8611m), Nanga Parbat (8126m) and Mount Lhotse (8516m).

Odhwani said: “Serena Adventure Diplomacy Initiative aims to encourage human engagement with nature in ways that test physical prowess, endurance and commitment, mountain activities being a core part of these activities. This initiative kicked off when Serena founded the Adventure Diplomacy Group (ADG), consisting of 7 diplomatic missions to support the Pakistani mountaineer siblings, Samina and Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig is the first Pakistani as well as the first Muslim women to summit the highest peaks in all seven continents.”

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani said: “It is a great privilege for us to support Sirbaz Khan on his expedition. At Serena Hotels, we have been supporting talent to promote adventure tourism, where needed and try to bring diverse experiences to our community through our various initiatives.”