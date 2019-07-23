Share:

ISLAMABAD - Export of sports goods witnessed decrease of 9.68 percent during the fiscal year 2018-19 as against the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The country exported sports goods worth $308.746 million during July-June (2018-19) against the trade of $341.820 million during July-June (2016-17), showing negative growth of 9.68 percent, the PBS data revealed. Among the sports products, the exports of footballs decreased by 3.75 percent by going down from $166.881 million last year to $160.625 million during the fiscal year under review.

The exports of gloves decreased from $120.913 million to $96.833 million, showing decline of 19.92 percent while the exports of all other sports products went down from $54.026 million to $51.288 million, witnessing decrease of 5.07 percent. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of sports products during June 2019 decreased by 19.87 percent to $23.517 million when compare to the exports of $29.347 million during June 2017.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of footballs decreased by 8.85 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports products increased by 36.49 percent and 16.68 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 4.89 percent in June 2019 when compared to the exports of $ 29.673 million in May 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs decreased by 22.77 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports products went up by 17.47 percent and 19.37 percent respectively.