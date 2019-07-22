Share:

LAHORE - The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLCB) security delegation will visit Pakistan next month to assess the security plans prior to Test Series which is scheduled in October.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the SLCB had a contact in which the Sri Lankan counterpart assured them of sending a security team to Pakistan in August. “The dates of the security delegation’s visit to Pakistan will be announced soon. If all goes according to plan, the two teams will be playing a Test series in Pakistan, which will mark the return of Test cricket to the country,” PCB spokesman said here on Monday.

Pakistan is due to host Sri Lanka for two Tests later this year, and by default, the matches were scheduled in the UAE, where Pakistan have played almost all “home” Test matches since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in March 2009. Sri Lanka Cricket has not dismissed the proposal out of hand and appears to have consented to a security assessment.

This is the first Test series for both sides in the upcoming Test Championship, with the result of each Test netting points towards the rankings. PCB confirmed the boards had engaged on the sidelines of the recently-concluded ICC annual conference in London. Though both boards have been in discussion since the Asia Cup meeting in Singapore, the invitation was only formally extended last week.

The series is slotted for October, and while it is still most likely to be played in the UAE, Sri Lanka will only take a decision after they send a security delegation to inspect security plans in Lahore and Karachi. If the series is played in Pakistan, it will mark the first Test played in the country since the attack in Lahore in 2009. Besides two Tests held in England against Australia in 2010, every Pakistan home Test has been played in the UAE, invariably to nearly empty stadiums.

In 2015, Zimbabwe became the first full member to tour Pakistan since 2009, with a limited-overs series held in Lahore. Then Pakistan Super League final was held in March 2017 at the Gaddafi Stadium. This was followed by a successful tour of the World XI for three T20Is in September, which saw a number of high-profile cricketers turn up.

The World XI side was coached by Andy Flower and included five players from South Africa - including Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla - three from Australia, two from West Indies and one player each from England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The matches received official T20I status from the ICC, who also hired independent experts to oversee security arrangements. Players were offered US$100,000 to play the series, which spanned five days.

Sri Lanka’s T20I squad then toured Pakistan for one match in 2017. The team was captained by Thisara Perera while SLC president Thilanga Sumathipala and sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara accompanied the side to Lahore. The brief tour became a major stepping stone and paved the way for PCB to convince teams to play more international cricket in Pakistan.