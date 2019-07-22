Share:

The growing rate of population has been a threat to the country’s development. However, the recent multidimensional burgeoning rate of the population of Pakistan is ruling in all over Asia. Pakistan’s population of 210 million is expected to be 452 million after 30 years. Overpopulation gives birth to several challenges. It demands the construction of more houses and managing the city can be another challenge. Clean drinking water, health issues, unemployment are also some of the other challenges. It is mandatory to mention that around 30 percent live below the poverty line. The coming days really will be harmful for Pakistan. It can be a war of population. So, therefore, we need to create awareness through media and the masses. Otherwise, the country’s agriculture produce will not be adequate to ensure food security. Secondly, family planning should be implemented.

NIZAR JAN,

Turbat.