ISLAMABAD - The seven-day conditioning and training camp of Pakistan physical disability cricket team will start today (Tuesday) at National Stadium Karachi at 10am for upcoming Physical Disability World Cricket Series in Worcestershire, England.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Secretary Amiruddin Ansari said: “The camp, which will conclude on July 30, aims to train the players to improve their ability in batting, bowling, fielding, fitness and other areas. The team will leave for England on July 31.

“Apart from Pakistan, hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India will take part in the World Series, which begins on August 5. Pakistan team starts its campaign against hosts England on the inaugural day. Interloop Limited once again is the title sponsor of Pakistan Physical Disability cricket team, as they also sponsored last year’s tri-nation series, which Pakistan won,” he added.

Ansari said Muhammad Jawed will be Pakistan disability cricket team coach while Javed Ashraf assistant coach, Dr Asif Gulzar team physio, Amiruddin Ansari manager and Muhammad Nizam media manager and Muhammad Sadiq Khatri camp in-charge.