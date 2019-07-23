ANKARA    -   Turkey’s foreign minister has reiterated that the country intends to respond to any U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems. However, Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkey’s TGRT television in an interview Monday that President Donald Trump is reluctant to sanction Turkey.

READ MORE: Kashmiri leaders hail Trump's offer for solving Kashmiri conflict

Turkey began taking delivery of parts of the S-400 earlier of this month despite strong objections from the United States, which says the systems are incompatible with NATO and pose a threat to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program. Last week, Washington suspended Turkey from the F-35 program and could impose sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.

Cavusoglu said: “If the United States takes negative steps or goes further, we will have a response.”