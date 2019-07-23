Share:

US President Donald Trump on Monday gifted Prime Minister Imran Khan a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Eisenhower during his first official visit to the US.

PM Khan's maiden visit has been a great success to forge and strengthen the ties between two countries as the cricketer-turned-politician received a huge respect from the President Trump who presented him a cricket bat and a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Trump has also hailed Imran Khan as a "great athlete, very popular Prime Minister of Pakistan".