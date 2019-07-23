Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing on "videogate" scandal today which involves former Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik .

A three-judge Apex Court bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take up the video scandal case that alleges Arshad Malik convicted former prime minister and former PML-N president Nawaz Sharif “under external pressure”.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the judge should have not been blackmailed over the video scandal, adding that irresponsible statements are tragedy of our society as they badly disappoint people. He further hinted at transferring judge Arshad Malik to Punjab.

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned till July 23.

In the previous hearing, Supreme Court took suggestions of Attorney General regarding constitution of an investigation commission into the scandal.