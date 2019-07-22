- 11:37 PM | July 23, 2019 Kashmiri leaders hail Trump's offer for solving Kashmiri conflict
- 9:18 PM | July 23, 2019 Pakistan wants good relations with all neighbors: PM
- 8:50 PM | July 23, 2019 No deal with corrupt individuals: Tareen
- 8:37 PM | July 23, 2019 PM Imran thanks US President for gracious hospitality at White House
- 7:49 PM | July 23, 2019 Single use plastic bags no more in Islamabad from August 14: Zartaj Gul
- 5:45 PM | July 23, 2019 Need to solve long standing issues between Pakistan-India: President Arif Alvi
- 4:54 PM | July 23, 2019 We will not dive into darkness: CJP
- 3:27 PM | July 23, 2019 Asad Jameel all set to star in ‘Chaa Jaa Re’
- 3:20 PM | July 23, 2019 No relief for Nawaz from SC unless IHC rules in his favour: CJP
- 3:08 PM | July 23, 2019 Faisalabad rally: 4 cases registered against Maryam for holding protest without permission
- 2:42 PM | July 23, 2019 French star Nabil Fekir joins Real Betis
- 2:27 PM | July 23, 2019 President Arif Alvi summons NA session on July 29
- 2:16 PM | July 23, 2019 US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad lauds PM Imran for Afghan peace efforts
- 1:57 PM | July 23, 2019 ANF finds Rana Sanaullah guilty in drug smuggling case
- 1:32 PM | July 23, 2019 US First Lady Melania shares pictures of meeting with PM Imran
- 1:11 PM | July 23, 2019 Dr Firdous terms talks between PM Khan, US President as 'success'
- 1:03 PM | July 23, 2019 US President Trump gifts PM Imran Khan a cricket bat
- 12:27 PM | July 23, 2019 Videogate scandal: Supreme Court to resume Judge Arshad Malik's case today
- 12:03 PM | July 23, 2019 PM Khan says can negotiate prisoner swap of Dr. Shakil, Dr. Aafia
- 11:51 AM | July 23, 2019 ECP requests successful candidates of tribal districts elections to submit details of expenses
