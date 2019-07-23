Share:

Lahore- PR The working class has observed “Protest Day” to force the federal and provincial governments to take urgent steps to control rising tragic accidents and occupational deceases of the workers engaged in coal mines.

Safe and healthy working conditions to all the workers was demanded and stress was laid to review the ban imposed on the workers engaged in the government, semi government and autonomous bodies. These demands were raised in a meeting which was held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC). It was addressed by General Secretary APWC Khurshid Ahmed along with President APWC Rubeena Jamil.