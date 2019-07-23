Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House for the first time.

In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, saying that he does not want the US to be “a policeman” in the region.

“Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan,” he said, adding that relations with the country are much better now than before. He also said that the assistance to Pakistan may be resumed, depending upon what is worked out.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House on Monday for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm. The two leaders waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.

On his official visit to the US, Premier Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed among others.

Mediation on Kashmir

Trump, during the two leaders talk to the reporters, offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with New Delhi and said he was ready to help on Kashmir, if the two countries ask. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said in his opening remarks at the Oval Office during his meeting with Khan.

The premier said the US, being the most powerful country in the world, can play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.

“There are over a billion and quarter people in the subcontinent, they are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir, and I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together.

“From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best, we have made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven’t made headways as yet. But I am hoping that President Trump would push this process,” said Prime Minister Imran.

In response, Trump revealed that India had also asked him to mediate.

“I was with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said: ‘Where?’ He said: ‘Kashmir’. Because this has been going on for many many years. I was surprised how long it has been going on,” he said.

Imran Khan, who was seated next to him, interjected: “Seventy years.”

Trump continued: “I think they would like to see it resolved, I think you (Pakistan) would like to see it resolved. If I can help, I would love to be a mediator.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Trump’s remarks and said if the US agrees, prayers of more than a billion people (living in Pakistan and India) will be with him.

“I have heard so much about Kashmir; it’s a beautiful place,” said Trump.

But shortly after Trump’s comments, India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar denied that any such request had been made by the Indian prime minister.

“It has been India’s consistent position ... that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally,” he said in a tweet.

Trade

President Trump also said that the US was willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities there. He also talked about expanding trade “10, 20 times”.

To a question on whether he would ever go to Pakistan, which he at one point described as a “wonderful country”, Trump joked that while he had yet to be invited by PM Imran, he would “love to” visit one day.

Afghanistan peace

President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to withdraw from Afghanistan, and does not want the US to be a policeman in the region.

President Trump said that Pakistan was helping the US in the Afghanistan peace process. “I don’t think Pakistan respected the United States” in the past, Trump said, but “they are helping us a lot now.”

To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: “I don’t think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don’t think Pakistan respected its [the United States’] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn’t do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?

“I think they could have help us a lot in the past, but it doesn’t matter [now]. We have a new leader, he is going be a great leader of Pakistan. We have a sort of new leader here [in the US] ... but now I think Pakistan could have done a lot [in the past] but it choose not to just because they didn’t respect US leadership,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

“This is the closest we have ever come,” he said, adding that he agreed with Trump’s assessment that a military ‘solution’ to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.

He said he hoped that in the coming days, “we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk with the Afghan government and come to a political solution”, a point that was promptly appreciated by Trump — who again noted that Pakistan had helped tremendously in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Imran also highlighted Pakistan’s own sacrifices in the so-called ‘War on Terror’, reminding Trump that Pakistan had lost 70,000 people and billions of dollars due to the conflict.

Speaking on Afghanistan, Trump said, “If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”

He continued, “I have plans on Afghanistan that if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone. It would be over in — literally in ten days. And I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to go that route.”

Trump said there exists “tremendous potential between” the US and Pakistan, and predicted that Islamabad would “help us out to extricate ourselves” from Afghanistan.

“Basically, we’re policemen right now, and we’re not supposed to be policemen. We’ve been there for 19 years in Afghanistan. It’s ridiculous, and I think Pakistan helps us with that because we don’t want to stay as policemen,” the president said.

“If we wanted to, we could win that war. I have a plan that would win that war in a very short period of time, you understand that better than anybody,” Trump added, turning to Khan. But instead of “fighting to win,” US forces in Afghanistan are too focused on “building gas stations” and “rebuilding schools,” Trump alleged.

“The United States, we shouldn’t be doing that. That’s for them to do,” he said. “But what we did and what our leadership got us into is ridiculous.” He added, “We have already withdrawn quite a few, and we’re doing it very slowly, very safely, and we’re working with Pakistan.”

While the two leaders spoke to the media, the senior Pakistan military leadership, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, arrived at the White House for delegation-level talks.

Foreign minister Qureshi told media after the meeting that Prime Minister Khan invited President Trump to visit Islamabad and he accepted it.

A senior administration official said earlier the US was appreciative of Pakistan’s initial steps, but added: “We are reaching a critical juncture.”

“Khan is saying the right things,” he said. “But what we really need to see to prove that this is something different are, you know, actual arrests and convictions, as well as evictions of those Taliban and Haqqani leaders who don’t support peace.”

The Haqqani network is a major Taliban-aligned insurgent group in Afghanistan.

The two leaders were set to discuss potential cooperation on trade, energy and women’s issues, the official said, describing the encounter as a rapport-building meeting.

Pakistan’s relations with the US have been strained in recent years. While the Trump administration has been pressuring Pakistan to help forge a peace deal in Afghanistan, the administration’s alliance with Islamabad is being tested by the South Asian country’s growing economic dependence on China.

Pakistan has supported the Taliban since the mid-1990s as the best way to keep its rival India from exercising influence in Afghanistan, a relationship that has given Islamabad more leverage than any other country over the group.

Washington for years blamed Pakistan for providing haven to the insurgency, making a defeat impossible. In an attempt to coax Pakistan’s support, the Obama administration ramped up military and economic aid to $3 billion a year.

Alleging Pakistan of continuing its support to Haqqanis and some other militant factions, Trump administration cut aid to $71 million in the current financial year.

l Trump hints at restoring aid, boosting bilateral trade by 10 to 20 times

l Says US wants to exit Afghanistan and Pakistan

is helping it

l Accepts Khan’s offer for visit to Islamabad