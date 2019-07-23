Share:

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday for his support to bring enduring peace in Afghanistan.

In a tweet message, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad reiterated to the world that there is no reasonable military solution to the war in Afghanistan, & that peace must be achieved through a political settlement. “Pakistan committed to do all it can to achieve peace.”

In a meeting on Monday, US President Donald Trump has appreciated Pakistan's contribution in the Afghan peace process.

He was speaking at a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House, Washington.

According to a press release issued by Foreign Office, the two leaders reviewed progress of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to support the process in good faith. He said pursuing the process was a shared responsibility.

President Trump also appreciated the Prime Minister's vision for peace in South Asia.