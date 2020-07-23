Share:

PESHAWAR - Two militants of the Haqqani Network were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department in separate actions in Kohat region, an official said on Wednesday. Speaking to The Nation, the official said that Arifullah was arrested while collecting donation for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He said the accused also would collect extortions for the outfit adding local as well as foreign currency was also recovered from him. Similarly, Abdullah, wanted by the Peshawar police in cases of terrorism and extortions, was also arrested from Hangu district.