KASUR - Four persons were killed and six others suffered injuries when roofs in four houses caved in due to heavy rain in the dis­trict during last 24 hours. According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, a kutcha house collapsed in village Ghuman Kalan due to heavy showers killing Usman Ahmad, while his brother Ali Ahmad, and father Tufail received in­juries. In second incident, fifty year old Muhammad Aslam was killed when the roof of his house col­lapsed in Baddoki vil­lage. In another incident, the roof of Amanat Ali’s house caved in the area of Chah Mali Wala, Khud­dian. As a result, Shazia (14) died on the spot, while her sisters--Mafia (18), Rukhsana (12), and Shafia (16) received inju­ries. Another incident oc­curred at Baddoki, Changa Manga where roof of a cattle pen collapsed. As a result, one Abid died on the spot while his young brothers--yousaf and Im­ran received injuries. Res­cue 1122 shifted all the in­jured to nearby hospitals.