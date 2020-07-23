Share:

LAHORE - At least five people were killed while 718 sustained injuries in 666 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that of the total injured, 395 people were seriously injured, who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 323 injured with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Statistics showed that 260 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 354 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

As many as 147 accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 146 people were affected placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 68 victims and at third Gujranwala, 47 accidents occurred with 51 victims. As many as, 567 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 50 motorcars,

18 vans, eight buses, 22 trucks and 81 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.