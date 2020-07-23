Share:

PESHAWAR - On the directives of Deputy Commission­er Mardan Abid Wazir, the AAC Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited various cattle mar­kets in Shergarh and Jala­la to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs were being followed.

Action was also taken against non-registered mar­kets and instructions were issued that only registered markets following SOPs re­lated to Covid-19 should be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, on the direc­tives of the Deputy Com­missioner Dir Lower Saa­dat Hassan on Wednesday, the Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall implemented Cattle Markets SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the spread of COVID-19 and also ensured the availa­bility of drinking water facil­ities in the cattle markets.