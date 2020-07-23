PESHAWAR - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, the AAC Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited various cattle markets in Shergarh and Jalala to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs were being followed.
Action was also taken against non-registered markets and instructions were issued that only registered markets following SOPs related to Covid-19 should be allowed to operate.
Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan on Wednesday, the Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall implemented Cattle Markets SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the spread of COVID-19 and also ensured the availability of drinking water facilities in the cattle markets.