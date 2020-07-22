Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Swedish quartet announced in 2018 they were planning to record new tracks for the first time in 35 years, and it has now been confirmed that they have more songs than originally planned.

Despite the news, ABBA have had to delay the releases, which includes I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, as well as their ABBAtar hologram tour until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Band member Bjorn Ulvaeus - who is joined by Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Frida Lyndstad in the chart-topping group - told journalist Geoff Lloyd as such.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of his podcast Reasons To Be Cheerful, the radio presenter explained: ‘I got to spend an hour with Bjorn Ulveaus from ABBA via Zoom. They’ve recorded five new songs.

‘They should have been out at the end of last year.

They’re going to get these holograms out on tour. Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021.’