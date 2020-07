Share:

SARGODHA - Regional director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Babar Rehman Warriach has retrieved 60 Kanal state land from grabbers. ACE authorities said on Wednesday that it was brought to the notice of the ACE that land mafia belonging to village Bhab­ra Tehsil Kotmomin had occupied over 60 Kanal land of Auqaf Department worth Rs 12 million.