ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority (CDA) is constantly working against encroachments in the city. In this regard, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority on Wednesday conducted several operations in different areas of the city and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land.

These operations were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate assisted by ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other relevant formations.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation in Jabba Tailee and demolished a boundary wall construction of around four kanal state land while foundations of four rooms were also dismantled in the same area.

Similarly, during another operation Enforcement Directorate demolished an entry gate and a boundary wall in Faisal Colony, Sector G-7/1 Islamabad while a mixture machine, cement bags and other construction material were also confiscated from the site which were later shifted to CDA store. During another operation at Poonan Faqiran, an illegally constructed boundary wall on state land was demolished.

During another operation conducted in Sector H-8, Enforcement Directorate demolished a Chapper Hotel from the green belt in front of Shifa Hospital while encroachment material was confiscated from the site.

Similarly, during another operation conducted in sector H-8, team of Enforcement Directorate demolished a kiosk and other encroachments established near FBISE office.

The Enforcement Directorate also removed several road side encroachments in sector G-9, E-11/4 and other areas.