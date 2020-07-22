Share:

ISLAMABAD-Royals enthusiasts have been sent into a frenzy over Prince George’s new birthday portraits, with many pointing out the likeness to his uncle James Middleton. Kensington Palace released two pictures, taken at Anmer Hall by his mother Kate Middleton, 38, ahead of the future king’s seventh birthday today.

And admirers were quick to comment on how similar the young prince looked to James, now 33, with his beaming smile and blonde locks. One fan, who shared an image of the entrepreneur captured as a page boy in 1991, aged four, alongside the newly released portraits of the eldest Cambridge sibling, said: ‘Prince George and Uncle James look so similar!’ Another added: ‘Prince George really is all Middleton! He has his mother’s face and is beginning to look a lot like his uncle James Middleton!’