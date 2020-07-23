Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday claimed that PM Imran Khan-led PTI government was the most transparent government in the history of the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM asserted that there had been no corruption scandal against the government during the last two years. “No government was as transparent, as this government is, in the country’s history and the loot and plunder of the corrupt mafia have become the thing of the past”, he said.

Also, the Chief Minister stated that the dual faces of those who used politics as their business havd been fully exposed to the people. “The opposition parties have made record corruption in their tenure and, now, they are striving for the protection of their interest”, he continued.

The CM further stated that defeat was the fate of those who rallied against the development of the country and they will have to face defeat in future as well. He said the people had already rejected the opposition, staggering under the load of corruption, and it would face the same fate in future.

He pointed out that opposition was facing chaos and unrest in its folds.

“The amount of public welfare work done by the PTI government, in just two years, is bigger than the work of the trickster spanning over the last 20 years”, he said. The CM asserted that all means of plunder have been blocked now and negative politics of the opposition was rapidly meeting its logical end.

“The PTI government has turned the directions of resources towards the welfare of the people while the opposition has no agenda except to confab.

The era of corruption and loot will not return and those who left the people, at a difficult moment, have no room in Pakistani politics”, the CM concluded.

CM FELICITATES

CH ABDUL REHMAN

Buzdar has congratulated Ch Abdul Rehman, Chairman Nai Baat Media Network on becoming Chairman of the board of directors of Pakistan Broadcasters Association and extended good wishes to him.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF TORTURE OF A

MOTHER BY SON

Buzdar has taken notice of torture of a mother by her son in Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi. He has sought a report from the RPO and directed to arrest the accused along with the provision of justice to the victim. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF WRESTLER SADIQ BUTT

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous wrestler Sadiq Butt. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and added that Sadiq Butt proved his mettle in the field of wrestling and his professional talent will be remembered for a long time.