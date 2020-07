Share:

QUETTA - Chief Minister (CM) Baochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said that new and ongoing development projects would bring about a revolutionary change in the province.

“Role of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in uplift of the province of Balochistan is undoubtedly laudable,” he said while talking to DG FWO Major General Kamal Azfar who called on him at CM Secretariat. COS Southern Command, Major General Dilawar was also present on the occasion.