SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the authorities concerned to al­locate Rs 5 million for the conversion of Mela Mandi Ground into family park in the city.

The DC along with Deputy Director Develop­ment Shafiqul Rehman and Chief Officer Tehsil Council Arshad Garmala visited the ground and expressed concern over the ruination of ground. He said that former District Council’s most valu­able place and historical cultural park was a na­tional heritage site which would be protected.

He directed the Chief Officer Tehsil Council to extend the walking track of the ground from 10 to 12 feet with making arrangements of flood­lights and repairing the boundary wall.

He directed the PHA to plan and transform the Mela Mandi ground into a beautiful park and make the ground green.

He also directed to set up a tuck shop, family washroom and plant shady trees, flowers also in the ground. He further said that special ar­rangements be made for children and the park should be equipped with modern facilities.