ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General Audit on Wednesday sent a long questionnaire to the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) seeking its performance report during COVID-19 situation.
As per the official document available with The Nation, the government’s department Directorate General Audit has sent 32 questions to the ministry of NHS and sought details about its response during COVID-19.
“This is with reference to our previous requisition slips No.1 to 4, some documents provided by the Ministry and meetings held with concerned. Last meeting has been on 15.06.2020,” said the letter.
The questioner sent by the Directorate General Audit asked to provide the details of the May 2016 Mission Report of Joint External Evaluation of International Health Regulations (IHR), covering 19 technical areas required to prevent the health threats.
It also asked the ministry to provide a list out tasks performed by National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network before and during COVID-19 and specific tasks performed by Directorate of Central Health Establishment with reference to COVID-19.
The audit department also asked the ministry to provide a total number of screening forms printed provided, number of forms filled in and list of isolation centers if established.
The audit office asked “The ministry was aware of the COVID-19 after its outbreak in China, what specific measures were taken to arrest the import of COVID-19 through travellers”.
It has specifically asked how many cases are related to import of COVID-19 When point of entries and airports have been closed and now opened and does ministry consider that COVID-19imported cases contributed in transmission into local population?
The audit raised the question that the ministry provided funds for COVID-19 regarding Risk Allowances for hospitals and EPI provided funds from the World Bank Funded project for COVID-19 procurement but no funds have been provided by the ministry for COVID-19 to any entity.
It further asked about the number of laboratories for COVID-19 testing and about lab tests fees also. It also asked to provide details of registration of COVID-19 testing kits with DRAP, suspension of immunization campaigns and closure of OPDs in the hospitals working under the ministry.
The Audit office also asked to provide details of available beds for the COVID-19 patients in federal capital and patients contained at Haji Camp and Pak-China Center Isolation and Quarantine Center.
The directorate of audit asked the ministry to provide detail reply on its role on provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to provinces, distribution of PPEs and number of ventilators available with government hospitals and number lists of healthcare workers working in public and private sector before COVID-19and till 30.06.2020
The audit office has also sought reply on compliance regarding specific SDG relating to the health sector, items received for COVID-19, list of advisors/consultants working HSPIU, the performance assessment reports regarding COVID-19, list of Pakistani made items and imported equipment related to COVID-19.
It has also asked the ministry to provide forecasting and actual cases of COVID-19 and future forecasting for next six months beyond June, 2020.
It has also asked hospital wise including number of COVID-19 positive patients treated in ICT and number of tests conducted in ICT by the government and private labs.